Twitter Locks Trump Ally David Clarke’s Account Over ‘Taste Their Blood’ Media Threat

David Clarke, the Trump-supporting former Milwaukee County sheriff, was temporarily barred from posting on Twitter this week after complaints about tweets encouraging violence against the media.

Clarke’s Twitter account was locked and placed in “read-only mode” after other Twitter users complained about three tweets promoting violence, CNN reported Tuesday. Twitter reinstated the account after those tweets were deleted, according to BuzzFeed News. Clarke’s account, with the tweets removed, resumed tweeting on Tuesday.

“When LYING LIB MEDIA makes up FAKE NEWS to smear me, the ANTIDOTE is to go right at them. Punch them in the nose,” Clarke wrote, sharing an image of two wrestlers, with his face and Trump’s face superimposed on them, attacking another wrestler labeled “CNN.”

That tweet has since been deleted, as has this follow-up tweet in which Clarke boasted about “winning against lying lib media and whiny snowflakes.”

“Diaper wearing lefty didn’t like my metaphor reference to punching LYING LIB MEDIA in the nose. Twitter said no violation. Duh,” Clarke wrote.

A person on Twitter who had lodged a complaint against Clarke told CNN that Twitter replied by saying Clarke’s account had been locked temporarily because it had “violated” the company’s rules, which explicitly bars “specific threats of violence.”

Twitter confirmed the authenticity of the email, but didn’t elaborate on Clarke’s tweeting ban, which was enforced after several other reported complaints in recent days.

Clarke said on Sunday that “two UNFOUNDED Twitter complaints” had been made against him. On Saturday, he boasted that a “snowflake lib” had flagged one of his posts, but Twitter had contacted him to say that the tweet didn’t violate any rules.

“I know I’m winning,” Clarke wrote at the time.

I know I’m winning. Some snowflake lib made a complaint to Twitter because of my earlier tweet about black kids being exploited by lefty failed policies at Ballou High School. I said in my tweet, this CRAP is criminal. Twitter said no violation of rules. Diaper change time. pic.twitter.com/ayf7hGGfgQ — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 31, 2017

This meme epitomizes the attitude of the LYING LIB MEDIA and their goon liberal followers. Two UNFOUNDED twitter complaints were made yesterday against me as I PUNKED THEM OUT for a drive-by hit job they did with FAKE NEWS. When they get hit back they run to mommy to whine. pic.twitter.com/RbHQdv0Zj5 — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 31, 2017

As of Tuesday, Clarke, who as sheriff faced repeated allegations that inmates in his jails were mistreated, was back on Twitter and actively tweeting.

Clarke declared that he would not be “intimidated into silence.”