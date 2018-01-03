ENTERTAINMENT
David Duchovny Says He Nearly Joined 'Full House'

"The X-Files" actor told Jimmy Kimmel he auditioned extensively for a role on the sitcom.

Talk about an alien concept. Actor David Duchovny seriously tried out for every male role on “Full House” before he hit stardom on the sci-fi series “The X-Files.”

That’s right, Agent Mulder could have been Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), Uncle Jesse (John Stamos), or Joey (Dave Coulier) on the beloved sitcom if the TV gods had made it happen.

Duchovny mourned the “great disappointment” of being rejected during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday.

“I had actually auditioned for all three parts,” he told Kimmel. “They could not figure how to use me.”

An incredulous Kimmel asked Duchovny if he really wanted a “Full House” job.

“I wanted to eat,” Duchovny answered.

Watch the otherworldly conversation above.

 The 11th season of “The X-Files” premieres Wednesday on Fox. 

