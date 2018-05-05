That Time David Duchovny Talked About Booty Calls With Prince Charles

“The X-Files” actor recalled on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” how he sat next to the heir to the British throne at a concert in the 1990s as girl group All Saints performed their song “Bootie Call.”

Duchovny said the lyrics to the track left Prince Charles “perplexed,” so he offered to explain the concept of that kind of hookup to him.

Charles agreed and had a reaction fit for a future king.