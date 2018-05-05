ENTERTAINMENT
That Time David Duchovny Talked About Booty Calls With Prince Charles

“I saw Prince Charles just kind of looking perplexed."
By Lee Moran

David Duchovny once gave Prince Charles a royal education about booty calls.

“The X-Files” actor recalled on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” how he sat next to the heir to the British throne at a concert in the 1990s as girl group All Saints performed their song “Bootie Call.”

Duchovny said the lyrics to the track left Prince Charles “perplexed,” so he offered to explain the concept of that kind of hookup to him.

Charles agreed and had a reaction fit for a future king.

Check out the clip above, and the song the pair bonded over below:

