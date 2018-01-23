David Harbour Asked Twitter For A Huge 'Happy Feet'-Style Favor, And It Delivered

David Harbour has got those hap-hap-happy feet.
The “Stranger Things” star asked fans to help in his quest to dance with penguins, and they totally came through.
It’s likely as a result of good karma for the actor, who plays police chief Jim Hopper in the Netflix sci-fi series. In the last month alone, he’s joined a high school student for her senior photographs and promised to officiate at a wedding. Both emanated from cheeky Twitter requests.
Harbour’s possibly tongue-in-cheek mission to “tell emperor penguin couples I think they have terrific parenting ideologies” and “perhaps hone the Hopper dance with the males” began with a tweet to Greenpeace on Sunday:
The environmental organization replied that if Hopper garnered more than 200,000 retweets, it would “ask the Captain if you can join our expedition to the Antarctic.”
Harbour put out the appeal to his 780,000 Twitter followers.
And, less than five hours later, it was a done deal.
Greenpeace sent this message back:
And Harbour now appears to be preparing for the trip:
Whether Harbour does indeed end up boogying with the penguins remains to be seen. But for the time being, bring on the Hopper Dance down under ...