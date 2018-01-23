David Harbour Asked Twitter For A Huge 'Happy Feet'-Style Favor, And It Delivered

David Harbour has got those hap-hap-happy feet.

The “Stranger Things” star asked fans to help in his quest to dance with penguins, and they totally came through.

It’s likely as a result of good karma for the actor, who plays police chief Jim Hopper in the Netflix sci-fi series. In the last month alone, he’s joined a high school student for her senior photographs and promised to officiate at a wedding. Both emanated from cheeky Twitter requests.

Harbour’s possibly tongue-in-cheek mission to “tell emperor penguin couples I think they have terrific parenting ideologies” and “perhaps hone the Hopper dance with the males” began with a tweet to Greenpeace on Sunday:

Hey @Greenpeace , how many retweets to send me someplace to tell emperor penguin couples I think they have terrific parenting ideologies? Perhaps hone the Hopper dance with the males... — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 21, 2018

The environmental organization replied that if Hopper garnered more than 200,000 retweets, it would “ask the Captain if you can join our expedition to the Antarctic.”

Hmm, if you get over 200k we’ll ask the Captain if you can join our expedition to the Antarctic and dance with the penguins. #StrangerThings have happened https://t.co/qT78aIcKOw pic.twitter.com/LmmLceE17J — Greenpeace (@Greenpeace) January 22, 2018

Harbour put out the appeal to his 780,000 Twitter followers.

Internet, listen...

I’m a giver. I give and I give.

But now I need you.

I need 200k retweets to go dance with penguins.

Please internet.

Please retweet THIS TWEET.

Please.

A man needs his ‘guins. https://t.co/YN1XRrPGhp — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 22, 2018

And, less than five hours later, it was a done deal.

Internet...

It took ya less than 5hrs.

I’m a little shaky n sweaty,

Heart pounding.

I’ve never said this to a multi-user weblike platform of tons of computers connected worldwide, but...

Internet...

I think I love you

❤️

Hey @Greenpeace , your move... — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 22, 2018

Greenpeace sent this message back:

Well, @DavidKHarbour, chief mate Fernando just made it official. Get your dancing shoes on, because you'll be heading to the Antarctic in no time.



The 'guins are here waiting for you.

🐧💙🐧 pic.twitter.com/0FSJedAG0m — Greenpeace (@Greenpeace) January 23, 2018

And Harbour now appears to be preparing for the trip:

Fernando, thanks for protecting vital unheralded ecosystems in super cold places and everything but please leave the dancing to the professionals...🙄



If you’ll excuse me. I gotta get some snow pants. https://t.co/s00z5abrZK — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 23, 2018