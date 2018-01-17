David Harbour Just Made Another Amazing Twitter Promise To A Fan

“Stranger Things” star David Harbour will go to great lengths to please fans.
The actor, who plays the role of police Chief Jim Hopper in Netflix’s sci-fi series, joined a high school student in California for her senior photos last week after her Twitter request went viral.
Now, he’s promised to get ordained to officiate Twitter user @ErickaElizabth’s September nuptials, on the condition that her plea is retweeted 125,000 times and he’s handed the very first piece of wedding cake.
Harbour did add a caveat to his involvement in the ceremony, however. The date has to fit with his shooting schedule for the third season of “Stranger Things.”
As of early Wednesday, @ErickaElizabth’s initial post had been shared more than 35,000 times. She didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further comment.
For reference, here’s how Harbour’s previous promise to a fan on Twitter turned out:
Could the newlyweds begin their married life with the Hopper dance?
Watch this space...