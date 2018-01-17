David Harbour Just Made Another Amazing Twitter Promise To A Fan

“Stranger Things” star David Harbour will go to great lengths to please fans.

The actor, who plays the role of police Chief Jim Hopper in Netflix’s sci-fi series, joined a high school student in California for her senior photos last week after her Twitter request went viral.

Now, he’s promised to get ordained to officiate Twitter user @ErickaElizabth’s September nuptials, on the condition that her plea is retweeted 125,000 times and he’s handed the very first piece of wedding cake.

What would it take to get @DavidKHarbour to be the Officiant at my wedding in September?! — Ericka (@ErickaElizabth) January 15, 2018

125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes https://t.co/rSku8qD7uT — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 17, 2018

Harbour did add a caveat to his involvement in the ceremony, however. The date has to fit with his shooting schedule for the third season of “Stranger Things.”

As of early Wednesday, @ErickaElizabth’s initial post had been shared more than 35,000 times. She didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further comment.

For reference, here’s how Harbour’s previous promise to a fan on Twitter turned out:

Could the newlyweds begin their married life with the Hopper dance?