01/17/2018 08:18 am ET

David Harbour Just Made Another Amazing Twitter Promise To A Fan

The "Stranger Things" star's career could soon take a ceremonial turn.

By Lee Moran

Stranger Things” star David Harbour will go to great lengths to please fans.

The actor, who plays the role of police Chief Jim Hopper in Netflix’s sci-fi series, joined a high school student in California for her senior photos last week after her Twitter request went viral.

Now, he’s promised to get ordained to officiate Twitter user @ErickaElizabth’s September nuptials, on the condition that her plea is retweeted 125,000 times and he’s handed the very first piece of wedding cake.

Harbour did add a caveat to his involvement in the ceremony, however. The date has to fit with his shooting schedule for the third season of “Stranger Things.”

As of early Wednesday, @ErickaElizabth’s initial post had been shared more than 35,000 times. She didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further comment.

For reference, here’s how Harbour’s previous promise to a fan on Twitter turned out:

A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour) on

Could the newlyweds begin their married life with the Hopper dance?

 Watch this space...

