David Hasselhoff, star of “Baywatch” and “Knight Rider,” married longtime girlfriend Hayley Roberts in Italy on Tuesday, People magazine reports.

The small ceremony for Hasselhoff, 66, and Roberts, 38, was held in the southern region of Puglia, the magazine said. Hasselhoff’s two daughters, from his second marriage, and close friends were in attendance. This is his third marriage.

The couple met seven years ago, when Hasselhoff was a judge for the TV show “Britain’s Got Talent,” People said. Roberts, a model who was born in Wales, saw him in a hotel lobby and asked for a photograph. He agreed on the condition that she give him her phone number.

They got engaged in May 2016 while on a beach picnic in Malibu, California, Hello magazine reported.

“I had a saying, ‘You don’t get married because you want to live with someone, you get married because you can’t live without them.’ I felt that way,” Hasselhoff told Hello at the time. “I knew that I was really unhappy without her. I waited to propose because I thought I was too old for her.”