David Lynch: Trump Could Be ‘One of the Greatest Presidents in History’

President Donald Trump was mocked in 2017 for suggesting that his face be added to Mt. Rushmore. But that may not have been such a lofty ambition.

Well, at least if David Lynch has anything to say about it.

On Saturday, the creator of “Twin Peaks” told The Guardian that he thinks the U.S. commander in chief could be one exceptional president… in his own special way.

“I am not really a political person, but I really like the freedom to do what you want to do,” Lynch said. “[Trump] could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way.”

The 72-year-old filmmaker said that in the 2016 presidential race he supported Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ failed bid for the Democratic nomination and then voted for Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson. So he may not necessarily be team-MAGA, but he does think Trump’s contribution to government may be kicking down the door for other outsiders who may govern more efficiently.

“Our so-called leaders can’t take the country forward, can’t get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this,” Lynch said.