Federal prosecutors have reportedly granted immunity to David Pecker, the chief executive of American Media Inc., which publishes the National Enquirer, in the ongoing Michael Cohen investigation.

As part of the deal, Pecker agreed to provide information to prosecutors related to payments made to two alleged one-time sexual partners of President Donald Trump ― former Playboy model Karen McDougal and former porn actress Stephanie Clifford, known professionally as Stormy Daniels ― in the lead up to the 2016 presidential election. Both Cohen and AMI allegedly helped to coordinate the payments.

Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and personal fixer, pleaded guilty earlier this week to two counts of violating federal campaign finance laws as a result of his role in the payments but said he did so at the president’s direction.

Federal court documents filed in New York this week related to Cohen’s various misdeeds did not directly cite Pecker or AMI by name. But previous reporting made clear they were referred to in the documents as “Chairman-1” and “Corporation-1,” respectively, and the court documents laid out in detail their alleged role in an effort to “suppress” stories that might have otherwise influenced the election.

According to the court documents, Pecker (“Chairman-1”) and Cohen agreed to a coordinated campaign to suppress negative stories about Trump just two months after the now-president announced he would run for high office:

In or about August 2015, the Chairman and Chief Executive of Corporation-1 (“Chairman-1”), in coordination with MICHAEL COHEN, the defendant, and one of more members of the campaign, offered to help deal with negative stories about Individual-1′s relationships with women by, among other things, assisting the campaign in identifying such stories so they could be purchased and their publication avoided. Chairman-1 agreed to keep COHEN apprised of any such negative stories.

Pecker has said publicly that he considers Trump a “personal friend,” and the National Enquirer drew attention to itself during the campaign by publicly endorsing the former reality TV star. Prosecutors allege the support continued behind the scenes, where AMI kept Cohen abreast of potentially harmful stories and worked to keep them out of the public eye:

Consistent with the agreement described above, Corporation-1 advised MICHAEL COHEN, the defendant, of negative stories during the course of the campaign, and COHEN, with the assistance of Corporation-1, was able to arrange for the purchase of two stories so as to suppress them and prevent them from influencing the election.

Ultimately, Clifford received $130,000 from Cohen in exchange for the rights to her story about an alleged affair with Trump, and McDougal received $150,000 from AMI.

When McDougal’s payment was first reported just days before the presidential election in 2016, AMI said in a statement that it “has not paid people to kill damaging stories about Mr. Trump.” Rather, the company said it was interested in McDougal’s fitness columns and magazine covers, as well as the right to any story she might have had about an affair with a married man.