David Pecker, the chairman and CEO of American Media Inc., has resigned from the boards of the Canadian media company Postmedia effective immediately, according to a press release.

“David noted that it is important for him to focus his efforts on ensuring that his businesses are best positioned for continued growth,” Peter Sharpe, the lead director of the Postmedia board, said in the release.

The news comes less than a week after reports emerged that Pecker, who leads the company that publishes the National Enquirer, had been granted immunity in the Michael Cohen case in exchange for information related to payments made to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal in the lead up to the 2016 presidential election.

Pecker was first appointed to the Postmedia boards in October 2016, according to the release.