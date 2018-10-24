David Schwimmer Proves He's Not The Wanted Thief Who Looks Like Ross From ‘Friends’

We guess we could call this story, “The One Where Ross Supplies An Alibi.”

Actor David Schwimmer has hilariously responded to those who are convinced that he — or more specifically his character Ross Geller from “Friends” — is a suspected thief in Blackpool, England, despite police ruling him out.

“Officers, I swear it wasn’t me. As you can see, I was in New York,” Schwimmer, 51, tweeted Wednesday alongside a video. “To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation. #itwasntme”

In the video, Schwimmer can be seen carrying a bunch of cans, mimicking his lookalike.

To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) October 24, 2018

On Tuesday, Blackpool Police posted a CCTV image to Facebook asking witnesses to identify a suspect who appeared to be stealing a case of beer. The post quickly went viral as Facebook users pointed out the suspect looked a lot like Ross.

Plenty of inside jokes from the show ensued online.

In response, Schwimmer apparently felt the need to defend himself — albeit it tongue-in-cheek.