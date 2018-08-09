David Schwimmer To Romance Debra Messing On 'Will & Grace' Season 2

Paul Morigi via Getty Images David Schwimmer is joining the cast of "Will & Grace" for Season 2.

Like something out of a ’90s sitcom actors fantasy draft, David Schwimmer is joining the cast of “Will & Grace” next season.

The “Friends” alum, who’s largely stayed away from projects of the laugh-track variety since he said goodbye to Ross Geller, will recur as a potential love interest for Grace (Debra Messing) in a five-episode arc, according to Deadline.

No other details were revealed, as the Season 2 scripts are still being written.

“Will & Grace,” which originally aired for eight seasons beginning in 1998, made one of the strongest cases to date for a sitcom revival when it was brought back after 11 years off the air. The critically acclaimed revival’s first season featured Messing’s character courting many suitors over 16 episodes, including a short-lived return for ex-husband Leo played by Harry Connick Jr.

“We’re trying to open up the series this year,” co-creator Max Mutchnick told Deadline. “Last year was about coming back and seeing how the audience was going to respond, and they embraced the show, and that was thrilling. Now, we need to move forward.”

Messing has teased that the new season will feature “big sweeping changes” for the gang.

The groundbreaking sitcom, which picked up five Emmy nominations, was renewed through Season 3 before the first season of its return even wrapped. The order for subsequent installments has since been expanded to 18 episodes.

Chelsea Handler, Alec Baldwin and Mary McCormack have been announced as guest stars for the upcoming season.