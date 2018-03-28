Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin Ousted From White House

One week before, the president said he had decided to fire Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replace him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

National security adviser Michael Flynn stepped down in February 2017 after less than a month on the job, following revelations that he discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia with that country’s ambassador before Trump’s inauguration.

In May, the president fired FBI Director James Comey, who had been leading an investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election. Mike Dubke, White House communications director, resigned later in May amid chaos in the press shop.

In a series of departures, press secretary Sean Spicer quit in July after the president appointed Anthony Scaramucci as the new communications director. Scaramucci then resigned after just 10 days on the job, shortly after White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus’ own resignation. Less than a month later, chief strategist Steve Bannon was out, as well.