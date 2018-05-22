Ellen Gets David Spade To Open Up About Dating Younger Women

David Spade dropped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday, opening up about his long-storied love life.
Once described as “the bachelor-era George Clooney of the comedy world,” Spade, 53, has been romantically linked to Heather Locklear and Naya Rivera, among other stars, over the years. The comedian doesn’t shy away from the subject of dating in his new audiobook, A Polaroid Guy in a Snapchat World, noting that the generation gap between him and some of his love interests has created some unexpected challenges.
“Sometimes I date girls that aren’t my exact same age — like, they’re lower a little bit,” Spade told the host. “But mature. Like, they have to have a GED, for sure.”
“Sometimes it’s awkward,” he continued. “Like, you’re out, and you hear a Led Zeppelin song, and their face is blank. I’m like, ‘You don’t know who Led Zeppelin is?’ They’re like, ‘Dude, I don’t know who Maroon 5 is. I’m young, and you’re old, is there a problem?’”
And to anyone who has ever griped over how much technology has shaped romance in the 21st century, rest assured: Spade feels your pain.
“You used to call girls and get rejected on the phone,” he said. “Now it’s all texting. If you text a girl and they don’t text you right back, it’s over.”
Also in the interview, Spade revealed he watched “all 600 hours” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. Then he took a playful swipe at her Hollywood fame, but the joke appeared to fall flat.
“He said he wanted a famous girl from America, that knew the crazy life, the paparazzi and the fame and everything. And I go, ‘Ah, you picked Meghan Markle? OK.’”
“It’s not exactly Jennifer Lawrence,” he continued. “She’s on ‘Suits,’ but she’s not even the most famous person on ‘Suits.’”