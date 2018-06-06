David Spade Mourns Kate Spade's Death In Moving Photo Tributes

David Spade expressed grief over the death of sister-in-law Kate Spade in pictures.

The actor and comedian posted a photo Tuesday of the two smiling at each other during a family Christmas visit, writing: “We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard.”

The fashion designer, who was married to the “Saturday Night Live” alum’s brother Andy, died in an apparent suicide at age 55 earlier in the day.

On Twitter, Spade shared a photo of his sister-in-law at his book-signing. He praised her beauty and sense of humor, and repeated the advice from his Instagram photo. “It’s a rough world out there people,” he wrote. “Try to hang on.”

Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I dont think everyone knew how fucking funny she was... Its a rough world out there people. Try to hang on pic.twitter.com/2kRPvGvj8w — David Spade (@DavidSpade) June 6, 2018