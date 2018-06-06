ENTERTAINMENT
06/06/2018 06:52 am ET

David Spade Mourns Kate Spade's Death In Moving Photo Tributes

"She could make me laugh so hard," the designer's brother-in-law wrote.
By Ron Dicker

David Spade expressed grief over the death of sister-in-law Kate Spade in pictures.

The actor and comedian posted a photo Tuesday of the two smiling at each other during a family Christmas visit, writing: “We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard.”

The fashion designer, who was married to the “Saturday Night Live” alum’s brother Andy, died in an apparent suicide at age 55 earlier in the day.

On Twitter, Spade shared a photo of his sister-in-law at his book-signing. He praised her beauty and sense of humor, and repeated the advice from his Instagram photo. “It’s a rough world out there people,” he wrote. “Try to hang on.”

David Spade, Kate Spade and Andy Spade attend the American Fashion Awards in 2000.
New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
