Former “Doctor Who” star David Tennant didn’t mince words while discussing President Donald Trump’s confusion of Great Britain and England.
Trump’s implication that the two names were synonymous didn’t sit well with people from the non-England portions of the nation, including Tennant, who hails from Scotland. Speaking on “The Last Leg” on Britain’s Channel 4, Tennant noted that Trump largely avoided London during his trip to the U.K. last month due to protests. However, Trump did visit Scotland, where he claimed the people “like me a lot.”
Tennant wasn’t having it:
Tennant, who also portrayed Barty Crouch Jr. in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” and the villain Kilgrave on “Jessica Jones,” has shared some fiery words for Trump before. In 2016, during the U.S. presidential campaign, Trump wrongly claimed Scotland supported Brexit, when in fact they voted to remain by a wide margin. Tennant recorded a video of Scots firing off tweets correcting Trump... in very blunt terms:
Tennant also starred in the acclaimed BBC series “Broadchurch,” provided the voice of Scrooge McDuck in Disney’s rebooted “DuckTales,” and will appear next year in Amazon’s adaptation of “Good Omens.”