Trump’s implication that the two names were synonymous didn’t sit well with people from the non-England portions of the nation, including Tennant, who hails from Scotland. Speaking on “The Last Leg” on Britain’s Channel 4, Tennant noted that Trump largely avoided London during his trip to the U.K. last month due to protests. However, Trump did visit Scotland, where he claimed the people “like me a lot.”

Tennant wasn’t having it:

Really looking forward to the President's tweet about how terrible & overrated an actor David Tennant is. And how Matt Smith was the better Doctor.pic.twitter.com/epGRuxyBg3 — Graham Love (@GLove39) August 4, 2018

Tennant, who also portrayed Barty Crouch Jr. in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” and the villain Kilgrave on “Jessica Jones,” has shared some fiery words for Trump before. In 2016, during the U.S. presidential campaign, Trump wrongly claimed Scotland supported Brexit, when in fact they voted to remain by a wide margin. Tennant recorded a video of Scots firing off tweets correcting Trump... in very blunt terms: