Dax Shepard Denies Cheating On Kristen Bell With Julie Andrews' Granddaughter

Dax Shepard has denied a claim that he cheated on his then-girlfriend Kristen Bell with Kayti Edwards, the step-granddaughter of actress Julie Andrews.

In a salacious interview with the Daily Mail published Thursday, Edwards claimed she’d been intimate with Shepard while he was dating Bell. Shepard and Bell have been married since 2013.

“Hey Daily Mail, that photo is 13 years old, not 9,” Shepard wrote on Instagram Thursday, referring to a photo of him and Edwards kissing that the Daily Mail says is from 2009. “Also, Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me. I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it’s about my #1, Brad Pitt :)”

When emailed for comment, a representative for Bell told HuffPost that Edwards’ claims are fictitious.

In the Daily Mail story, Edwards claims that she and Shepard used to occasionally see each other, and that they reconnected at a party in 2009.

“There was a photo booth and I remember people were standing in line for this photo booth. And Dax grabbed me and was like, ‘Let’s pick this up where we left off,’ and he threw me into this photo booth with him,” she said.

BRIT + CO Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell.

Edwards says Shepard gave her the steamy photos from the booth, saying he couldn’t take them home. After that, Edwards claims, they went to a friend’s house around 2 a.m.

“We went back and made love,” she said. “We had sex twice and he stayed until the next morning. I didn’t know he had a girlfriend at the time. He didn’t seem to care.”

In October, Shepard went on Instagram to push back against a different tabloid story, this one focused on his and Bell’s sex life. Star magazine was asking the couple to comment on a story that said they were attempting to save their marriage by experimenting in the bedroom.

“The only offensive thing about this bullshit story is that @kristenanniebell isn’t doing all this kinkiness out of horniness, but rather a desperate attempt to save her marriage,” Shepard wrote. “I think we all know Bell is a lot more gangster than that.”

Bell and Shepard began dating in 2007 and were married in October 2013. They have two children, Lincoln and Delta. At first, Shepard has said, he was “suspicious” of Bell.

“When I met her and her friends, I was suspicious of their unbridled happiness,” he told Good Housekeeping in 2015. “I thought, ‘Something stinks here; they’re in a cult.’”