Mexico Celebrates Day Of The Dead With Tribute To Earthquake Victims

It was a mix of cheers and sadness at Mexico City’s Day of the Dead parade on Saturday as thousands paid tribute to their deceased loved ones, just weeks after two catastrophic earthquakes killed nearly 500 people.

The second annual parade kicked off with a float honoring the quakes’ rescue workers who searched for survivors amid the rubble. The float, constructed out of hard hats and pick-axes, resembled a giant fist, paying tribute to the hand gesture that was used to request silence to listen for survivors, Reuters reported.

Marching directly behind the float, people wearing neon vests performed the same gesture with their hands, eliciting applause from the crowd.

AFP A float honoring rescue workers is seen at the start of Saturday's Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City, Mexico.

For some people in attendance on Saturday, the festivities were a way to escape from all of the heartbreak experienced over the last several weeks.

“For us as a society, it was something very violent that moved our conscience,” 51-year-old Ramón Márquez, who was wearing a shirt reading in Spanish “Be Strong Morelos,” told Reuters. Morelos was one of the areas hit by the second quake.

“The parade could be a distraction, a way of escaping,” he added.

NurPhoto via Getty Images An estimated 300,000 people are said to have attended Saturday's Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City.

In contrast, fellow attendant Juan Diego Hernandez expressed hesitation with celebrating so soon after the tragedy.

“On the one hand, I think it’s okay but at the same time, I think we should continue to mourn a bit,” he told AFP News.

Though the Day of the Dead celebration, or Dia de Los Muertos, is hundreds of years old, Mexico City only started holding the parades in 2016 after seeing one featured in the opening scenes of the 2015 James Bond film, “Spectre.” The festival is otherwise a more intimate celebration that takes place in cemeteries and at altars for deceased loved ones inside homes.

NurPhoto via Getty Images People are seen participating in a Skulls Parade as part of Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City on Saturday.

Seeing a tourism opportunity following the Bond film’s debut, tourism officials organized the now annual event, which on Saturday is estimated as having attracted 300,000 people, according to local reports. That’s up from 200,000 last year.

“The point of this parade is to celebrate life,” its artistic director, Alejandra González Anaya, told Reuters.

“It’s to put on the radar of Mexicans an important tradition,” she added. “We feel proud of showing something so important from Mexico to the world.”

