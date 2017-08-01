DEA Chief Slams Trump's Endorsement Of Police Brutality

The President, in remarks delivered yesterday in New York, condoned police misconduct regarding the treatment of individuals placed under arrest by law enforcement.

In writing to you, I seek to advance no political, partisan, or personal agenda.

Nor do I believe that a Special Agent or Task Force Officer of the DEA would mistreat a defendant. I know that you would not.

So, why do I write?

I write to offer a strong reaffirmation of the operating principles to which we, as law enforcement professionals, adhere.

I write because we have an obligation to speak out when something is wrong. That’s what law enforcement officers do. That’s what you do. We fix stuff. At least, we try.

Our Core Values are clear and applicable:

* Rule of Law

* Respect and Compassion

* Service

* Devotion

* Integrity

* Accountability

* Leadership and Courage

* Diversity

This is how we conduct ourselves. This is how we treat those whom we encounter in our work: victims, witnesses, subjects, and defendants. This is who we are.

I am incredibly grateful that you endeavor to live up to our Core Values, each day. It is not always easy, but it is always important.

We must earn and keep the public trust and continue to hold ourselves to the very highest standards. Ours is an honorable profession and, so, we will always act honorably.

Thank you for all that you do.

I am proud to be your colleague.

Chuck