Dead Man Talking: Deceased Killers Reveal Motive for Murder

Mass Shooters Wave Their Own Red Flags: How to Look and Listen

Investigating the latest massacre, Devin Kelley´s murderous rampage at a small church in Sutherland Springs, Texas over the weekend, we are again reminded that the “see something say something” advisory only works if we are paying attention. Otherwise we won´t see anything in the first place.

Nor will we hear anything. Because when it comes to articulating dangerous proclivities, words matter. Threat assessment research reveals that it is often the killers themselves who talk about what they are going to do and why, before they do it. Let´s listen.

Motive for Murder

After every murderous massacre, we hunt for a motive. As affected communities heal from despicable acts of violence, motive matters for several reasons.[i] Victims and their families want closure. The general public wants to know and understand the underlying motivation behind such horrifying behavior. Law enforcement seeks to become better equipped to identify red flags in the form of dangerous intentions and behavior in the future. Because threat assessment is often more about prevention than prediction, we all benefit from awareness of factors relating to both provocation and predisposition.

Struggling to understand motive when a murderer leaves few clues, involves investigating the character behind the crime. This includes gathering information from the people who knew him best—or I should say thought they did, because in the wake of mass tragedy, some people who thought they knew the perpetrators well realized they did not know them at all.

It is often, however, the murderer´s own words that shed the most light on the motivation behind the massacre. Usually prompting the question—why didn´t we hear anything?

Leakage: Communication of Homicidal Intention

Meloy and O´Toole in “The Concept of Leakage in Threat Assessment” (2011) defined the term as “the communication to a third party of an intent to do harm to a target.”[ii] They describe various forms of leaking intentions that include dated methods of communication such as letters, diaries, and voice mails as well as modern modes of expression such as social media.

They explain that leakage may be intentional or unintentional, and as a warning behavior, indicates preoccupation with a target, and may also indicate research, and planning, and implementation of an attack.

Their research indicates that both leakage and direct threats are more common among adolescent mass murderers, although a majority of adult mass murderers leaked their intent as well. Among adults, they note an example of a specific threat, such as a suicide note detailing the intended crime, and a generalized threat, such as the statement “I´m going hunting.”

Meloy and O´Toole explain that motivations for leakage could include excitement, power, attention seeking, desire to intimidate or frighten, and an expression of anxiety and fear concerning the intended act. Subjects might regret having leaked, or intend to memorialize their leaked intentions as a post-mortem statement in cyberspace. The desire for such after the fact virtual attention may stem from investment, pride, or desire for notoriety fueled by pathological narcissism. They note that leakage is generally not prompted by a desire to have the murderous plan interrupted.

Leakage is Often Discovered After Death

In past violence rampages, suspects have indeed leaked their intentions, sometimes quite publically. Yet despite someone having seen the leakage before the murderous massacre, the messages did not become public until after their death.

LAPD cop-turned-cop-killer Christopher Dorner outlined his grievance, including the steps he took to achieve justice through available legal means, and finally the motive for his killing spree, in an 11-page manifesto published on his Facebook page.[iii]

Santa Barbara shooter Elliot Roger published a manifesto as well, 137 pages, which he sent to an acquaintance shortly before his attack, within which he described the “Day of Retribution,” explaining his motive and gruesome details of his twisted plans to achieve vengeance through violence.[iv] Roger also filmed and uploaded YouTube footage outlining his murderous plans.

Meloy and O´Toole (2011) outline numerous other cases, with a variety of examples of how mass murderers discussed their plans, both on and offline, before carrying out acts of targeted violence. They include cases ranging from Columbine High School shooter´s website declaration of “Kill em´all!!!” to Sirhan Sirhan´s diary entry “RFK must die” and disclosure to a garbage collector that he would assassinate Robert Kennedy.

If You Hear Something Say Something: Words Matter

In retrospect, mass murderers were often the best forecasters of their upcoming crime. We should keep our eyes open, and our ears open as well. We might be in a position, either on or offline, to hear and understand leakage from someone in the final stages of planning the next massacre. In order to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our community, let us keep listening.

About the author:

Wendy Patrick, JD, PhD, is a career prosecutor and behavioral expert. She is the author of Red Flags: How to Spot Frenemies, Underminers, and Ruthless People (St. Martin´s Press), and co-author of the revised version of the New York Times bestseller Reading People (Random House).

She lectures around the world on a variety of topics including threat assessment, and is an Association of Threat Assessment Professionals Certified Threat Manager. The opinions expressed in this column are her own.

Find her at wendypatrickphd.com or @WendyPatrickPhD

This column was originally published in Psychology Today https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/why-bad-looks-good/201711/dead-man-talking-deceased-killers-reveal-motive-murder#_=_

