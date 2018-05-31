5 Dead From Storm Damage As Flash Floods Ravage North Carolina

Five people are dead and three others missing after mudslides and flash floods ravaged parts of North Carolina and Virginia as post-tropical cyclone Alberto moves northward after being downgraded from a subtropical storm.

In North Carolina, two people were killed on Wednesday, authorities said, when flooding and mudslides caused a house to collapse in Boone, located in the northwest corner of the state. That same day, Gov. Roy Cooper (D) declared a state of emergency for the western part of the state.

The Boone Police Department shared photos of the destroyed home on Twitter along with video of firefighters working the scene into the night.

In the town of Tryon, near the South Carolina border, a woman was killed last Friday after being trapped in a mudslide near her home, WLOS reported. A local reporter and photojournalist were also killed in Tryon on Monday after a tree fell on their vehicle while they were reporting on the severe weather.

The governor on Wednesday urged people to drive with caution and “keep a close eye on forecasts and flood watches,” as the state expects to see heavy rainstorms and possible flash floods through the rest of the week.

WNC Flash Flood Watch extended to Fri AM. Flash flooding, landslides may redevelop this PM as pot. for showers/thunderstorms increases. Storm gusts could cause falling trees; use caution outdoors. Continuing flooding likely in south/central WNC Monitor @NWS & be #ReadyNC #ncwx pic.twitter.com/t7skFRC43F — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) May 31, 2018

In Virginia, two people went missing Wednesday night after floodwaters swept them away in their silver Toyota Prius in Albemarle County, where a county-wide emergency was declared. A second vehicle was swept away but the driver was able to be rescued, local authorities reported.

The Albemarle County Police Department shared photos of some of the destruction that floodwaters inflicted on local roads, with many streets under water or entirely collapsed in some parts.

ROADS MAY BE FLOODED OR WASHED OUT. Please do not drive around road closure signs. Even though the flooding has receded, many of the roads are still compromised. See our Facebook page for complete list of roads. pic.twitter.com/BqRq2RCHYH — AlbemarleCoVAPolice (@ACPD_VA) May 31, 2018

One person also remains missing in Madison County, roughly 50 miles west of Fredericksburg, from the flash floods. A search for the person, described as a female, continued Thursday morning, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia, reported on Wednesday that parts of the state have seen one of the warmest and wettest Mays on record.

Flash flood watches remained in effect Thursday morning for the western Carolinas, northwest Virginia and far eastern West Virginia. The cyclone was last seen moving north in Michigan after being downgraded from a subtropical storm, the National Hurricane Center reported.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon on this year’s hurricane season, which officially starts on Friday. He will be joined by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the state’s secretary of public safety and homeland security, Brian Moran.