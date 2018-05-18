'Deadpool 2' Is Already Breaking Box Office Records

Well that was quick.
“Deadpool 2” wasn’t even in wide release before it broke a box office record. The Marvel Studios film took in $18.6 million during its Thursday night preview release, setting an all-time record for money made by an R-rated film, according to Box Office Mojo. The film is also debuting in the most theaters ever for an R-rated film.
The highly anticipated sequel, featuring Ryan Reynolds as the “Merc with a Mouth,” easily beat the previous record holder, 2017′s “It,” which had a preview night opening of $13.5 million.
“Deadpool 2” officially hits theaters Friday and is expected to make anywhere between $130 to $150 million in its opening weekend.