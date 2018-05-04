Ryan Reynolds Reveals The Topic He Wasn't Allowed To Joke About In 'Deadpool 2'

Even Deadpool has some limits.

Actor Ryan Reynolds, co-writer and star of the upcoming “Deadpool 2,” said there was one joke he wasn’t allowed to make.

“This is a sore spot for me because there’s a joke in the movie that is not in the movie now because ― I’m probably not even allowed to say this ― Fox made me take it out,” Reynolds told Entertainment Weekly. “It had more to do with Disney, and they made me take it out. As I look back at it, I think maybe that was a wise decision.”

Disney wasn’t completely off-limits. There is a recurring joke about “Frozen” in the film, EW reported.

Disney was in negotiations to purchase most of Fox at the time “Deadpool 2” was in development, which may have played a role in the orders delivered by the studio. While Deadpool belongs to Disney-owned Marvel, licensing arrangements that predate Disney’s 2009 purchase of the comic company placed the film rights to certain characters in the control of other companies. In this case, Fox had control over Deadpool on the big screen.