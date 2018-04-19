The Final 'Deadpool 2' Trailer Is Here To Help Meet Your Wisecrack Quota

Each trailer for “Deadpool 2” is equal parts joy and despair. Joy that we’re getting more clips of the “Merc with a Mouth” and despair that we still have to wait a month to see the movie.
We’re almost there though, and this final trailer released Thursday by 20th Century Fox should hopefully tide you over until “Deadpool 2” hits theaters on May 19.
In this clip, we’re officially introduced to the members of the new X-Force team, and we get to see more violent ― and yet hilarious ― interactions between Josh Brolin’s Cable and Ryan Reynolds’ fourth-wall-breaking Deadpool.