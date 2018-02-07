'Deadpool 2' Trailer Debuts Josh Brolin's Cable And Other X-citing Mutants

“Deadpool 2” is expanding the Marvel universe.

Stars Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin released the two-minute trailer on their social media accounts Wednesday morning. The clip served mainly as an introduction of Brolin’s mutant character, Cable.

“I was born into war ― bred into it,” Cable said in the first seconds of the trailer. “People think they understand pain, but they have no concept of it. What’s the most pain you’ve ever felt? Maybe the kind that leaves you more machine then man.”

Deadpool’s antics and commentary takes over part of the teaser, of course. The anti-hero pauses Cable’s monologue to complain about the character being shown with a green sleeve rather than a mechanical arm.

“Why are the visual effects not done? It’s a metal arm, it’s not like we’re trying to remove a mustache!” Deadpool quips, referencing the Justice League’s much-discussed CGI removal of actor Henry Cavill’s mustache.

Yup, Deadpool seems to be as crude and irreverent as ever. Fans worried the character would be censored after the Walt Disney Company announced it would buy 21st Century Fox’s film and television divisions in December.

“[Deadpool] clearly has been and will be Marvel branded. But we think there might be an opportunity for a Marvel-R brand for something like Deadpool,” Disney’s CEO Bob Iger told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “As long as we let the audiences know what’s coming, we think we can manage that fine.”

Reynolds let fans on Tuesday know “Deadpool 2” would soon arrive to theaters, posting a “Flashdance”-inspired poster that included the May 18 premiere.