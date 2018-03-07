'Deadpool' Actress Taylor Hickson Sues For Facial Disfigurement On 'Ghostland' Set

“Deadpool” actress Taylor Hickson is suing Incident Productions Inc. for career-altering facial injuries that she suffered on the set of “Ghostland.”

According to the suit, obtained by Deadline Tuesday, Hickson was told to pound on a glass door harder during an emotional scene of the indie horror film, which was shot in Winnipeg in December 2016.

Despite assurances from director Pascal Laugier and a producer that the scene was safe to perform, Hickson shattered the glass with her fist and fell through onto the shards, the suit says. She was rushed to the hospital and required 70 stitches on the left side of her face.

A post shared by taylor hickson (@taylor.hickson) on Feb 28, 2017 at 6:09pm PST

Hickson, a 20-year-old described by her lawyers as a “busy, up and coming actor” before the accident, remains scarred, the suit contends. She lost income during her recovery and now “has struggled to find work as an actor and states that same is due to her Injury.

She states she has and will continue to suffer future financial losses in an amount to be proven at or before trial.”

Hickson, of Kelowna, British Columbia, told Deadline she also sustained wounds beyond the physical. “It’s been mass amounts of insecurity, conflicted, confused, hurt, angry, and sad that this was my last day on set and no precautions were taken,” she said.

Incident Productions “fell below the legal standard of care that is expected of a production company,” Jason Harvey, one of Hickson’s lawyers, said in an email to HuffPost. “We believe that this incident was easily preventable and, unfortunately, resulted in significant injuries to Taylor.”

Incident Productions did not immediately respond to HuffPost requests for comment.

The movie is also titled “Incident in A Ghostland” and coincidentally features a woman with a broken face on a poster.

Ghostland

According to a trailer, it’s scheduled to open on March 14.