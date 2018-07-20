This Deadpool Toilet Seat Cover Is Something We Should All Get Behind

A crappy promotion is leaving San Diego Comic-Con attendees flush with excitement: Toilet seat covers featuring the face of Deadpool.

Above the Marvel hero’s foul-mouthed face are the words “This is all Fox could afford,” alluding to the film studio that made the Deadpool series.

The toilet seat covers are promoting the coming DVD release of “Deadpool 2” and started showing up in restrooms at the San Diego Convention Center on Thursday. Those that aren’t being flushed down are being grabbed up by souvenir collectors.

Daniel Knighton via Getty Images A limited number of toilet seat covers advertising Deadpool 2's upcoming release on DVD were placed in restrooms around Comic-Con International in San Diego.