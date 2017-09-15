“I represent why you should never play cards with strangers,” Richard Turner declares in the trailer for the new documentary “Dealt.”

Turner is a card shark who parlayed his sleight of hand into a lucrative career, despite being blind since childhood. Lack of eyesight was never an obstacle ― if anything, it pushed him to achieve more. Turner wound up touring the country, performing for celebrities and appearing on television, never informing audiences that he couldn’t see.