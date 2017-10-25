Dean Tabaac: "Embracing the Rebirth of Vinyl"

Dean Tabaac and company "Amped" is one of the largest distributors of vinyl records in the country. Vinyl is trending as so many artists are putting out records with fancy covers, detailed stories, reviews and pictures. Unlike downloading a song from the internet, it's a physical item to hold in your hand and cherish.

I thought because vinyl records are becoming so popular and desired, it would be advantageous and cool to learn a little more about the behind the scenes world of vinyl distribution.from some who knows it better than most

What is it exactly that you do regarding vinyl?

What I do is, the parent company that's called Alliance Entertainment. I came into the company because they wanted to get into the independent music distribution business. So I started doing that 4 years ago with a team, and we call that company, AMPED. We sell to more physical locations in the US than any other company. So whether it's SONY, or WARNER MUSIC GROUP, whoever they are we give all our shipping directly to the store level more then anybody. We are the distribution center for a huge amount of retail from Walmart and Best Buy down to individual stores and independent stores.

Is vinyl something that you've always liked personally?

Vinyl is something we were in the category early because we handle thousands of independents, and the independents were the first folks who were feeling and embracing the rebirth of vinyl. So we started bringing all the vinyl in from all the different suppliers that had vinyl. The biggest problem that we had for the last few years after you get your initial order they have to press, and the press is very slow. But our assortment is the largest by far of anybody. 50% of all vinyl shipment come through our doors.

How do you feel now that vinyl has become so popular again in recent years?

I think that it's something where from an art form most of the time people are putting a lot of love into the vinyls so that the packaging is every bit as interesting and relevant as the content within. You can almost say it's a collectors item for a lot of people, but for a lot of people they prefer the sound of vinyl over CD.

Do you get to meet the artists?

I interact with a lot of artists because one of my main responsibilities is that I sign artists and labels for distribution for US and worldwide sales activity. There is a wide flock of artists large and small. Obviously in the independent world we hold the flag high for developing artists and do everything we can to help them become a much larger level artist than they currently are today. If we don't embrace it and there is no future.

Who is the most fun artist that you've ever met?

Different artists for different reasons. The guys from "Steel Panther" never had to grow up. They are so much fun to hang with. They just have a really good time doing what they do. Different artists just bring different things to the table. Ben Weinman from the "Dillinger Escape Plan" is just a really intelligent, articulate guy to talk to, you never have gaps in the conversation, it just flows. It's a wonderful thing. Different artists bring different things to the ball game. I haven't met too many artists that are really horrible people. I've been very fortunate because they are around just like any other business.

How did you get into this facet of the music business?

I was a musician in a band doing East Coast gigs, and I hated living out of a van so I started working in a music retail store called "Sound Odyssey", they are all gone. Then I moved into their main headquarters and ended up being the GM for the chain. While I was there, there was a company called, "Important Records", which eventually turned into, "Red Records" which SONY took 50% ownership, and they kind of moved through the ranks and was one of the main architects in the building of that company to the powerhouse it is now. Tommy Matola took a liking to us and thought we would be a great addition to the SONY family.

Do you have a big collection of vinyls?