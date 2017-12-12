'Dear Alabama' Goes Viral As Folks Make Heartfelt Pleas To Reject Roy Moore

People online are issuing heartfelt pleas for Alabamians to reject GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore in Tuesday’s special election.
The “Dear Alabama” term began trending on Twitter late Monday as celebrities and activists joined thousands of others in making the case for why the President Donald Trump-endorsed former state judge, who faces multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls, should not be elected to office.
Instead, they urged voters to side with Democratic candidate Doug Jones. The #RightSideOfHistory hashtag went viral over the weekend for the same reason.
Check out a sampling of the posts below: