Dear Anyone Who Thinks Sex Addiction Doesn't Exist...

I think a helpful way of thinking about the issue of sex addiction is to compare it to the term “alcoholism.”

'Alcoholic' is a term used to describe someone who suffers from alcoholism - they often have a physical and/or psychological desire to consume alcohol beyond their capacity to control it, regardless of how it affects their life. --Christian Nordqvist, Medical News Today

If we replace the term alcoholism with “sex addiction,” we might consider this definition:

‘Sex addict’ is a term used to describe someone who suffers from sex addiction - they often have a physical and/or psychological desire to consume some form of sex beyond their capacity to control it, regardless of how it affects their life.

When defining addiction, experts often consider the presence of four main qualifiers:

1) LOSS OF CONTROL

2) UNSUCCESSFUL EFFORTS TO STOP

3) TOLERANCE (needing more of the substance or behavior to get the same result)