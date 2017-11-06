Dear Anyone Who Thinks Sex Addiction Doesn't Exist...

I think a helpful way of thinking about the issue of sex addiction is to compare it to the term “alcoholism.”
'Alcoholic' is a term used to describe someone who suffers from alcoholism - they often have a physical and/or psychological desire to consume alcohol beyond their capacity to control it, regardless of how it affects their life. --Christian Nordqvist, Medical News Today
If we replace the term alcoholism with “sex addiction,” we might consider this definition:
‘Sex addict’ is a term used to describe someone who suffers from sex addiction - they often have a physical and/or psychological desire to consume some form of sex beyond their capacity to control it, regardless of how it affects their life.
When defining addiction, experts often consider the presence of four main qualifiers:
1) LOSS OF CONTROL
2) UNSUCCESSFUL EFFORTS TO STOP
3) TOLERANCE (needing more of the substance or behavior to get the same result)
4) NEGATIVE LIFE CONSEQUENCES (personally, legally, in your family, socially, at work, etc.)
These same qualifiers define sex addition. This is not super complicated, nor is it a random association. There is PLENTY of credible research to support the sex/porn addiction concept, and anyone who says otherwise is either ignorant or a disinformation peddler for reasons of their own. If you are skeptical, I suggest doing your own exploration on the addiction-neuroscience research of Dr. Valerie Voon, and Dr. Don Hilton be wary of the “porn professors” who have ties to the porn industry, are under scrutiny for lack of ethics and harassment, publish books with titles with titles only a junior high boy could love, and/or are making careers as “expert witnesses” to debunk the concept of sexual compulsion.
***Staci is the author of Naked in Public: A Memoir of Recovery From Sex Addiction and Other Temporary Insanities, her personal story of overcoming sex and love addiction. More information at www.stacisprout.com. Sign up for her newsletter with hopeful news about sex addiction and recovery here.
CONVERSATIONS