Dear Fear, You Can't Have Our Impact: Powerful Life Changing Lessons From The Authors Of "Dear Fear"

In 2015 I wrote, what would be the most evolutionary book for my own development and one that would go on to shift lives of women all over the world, Fifty Two Shades of Fearless. This book was written in the saddest season of my life…and yet it was the very thing that began to set me free. In this same season, I was given another vision to write my second book. This book would be birthed from the second chapter of Fifty Two Shades of Fearless…”Dear Fear”. This book would be different…I wasn’t called to do it alone. And that’s when the fear kicked in again.

You see, alone, I could figure it out. No one was watching me there. But with others? What if I failed? What if I didn’t meet the expectations? Because of these self-sabotaging beliefs, it took me 2 years to launch Dear Fear. I put other things ahead of my assignment, and put the vision on the shelf to collect dust. But I realized, the more dust this vision collected, the more lives would not be set free from my obedience. (I need someone to catch that)

Finally I decided to stop negotiating with God, activate my fearLESS, and I put out a request for 20 women who were ready to tell their stories, in order to reach back and pull purpose driven women up and out of their fears. The response was overwhelming…and the Dear Fear book was born.

In this book, we share 20 stories of resilience, and courage. Each chapter is a declaration against fear. These women uncover secrets, and pull out skeletons in order to give other women the opportunity to say “me too” and to know they aren’t alone. These women are the examples of being FearLESS. Their stories inspire. Their stories encourage. Their stories liberate. While I am the visionary author of this book, I have put a huge focus on the rise and development of my co-authors. Over the past 6 months, we have shared together, cried together, laughed together…they have learned how to tell their stories for impact, market from their core, and write a book that matters. We have broken bread with actress Kim Coles, had a confidence boosting photoshoot, and so much more. I decided as we draw nearer to the official launch of Dear Fear on November 21, to sit down with each author and dive into why being apart of this project was so important to them, and what each reader can expect from their chapter.

Why did you decide to join the Dear Fear project?

Jasmine Jay Anise Hendrix-I finally realized I had a voice, and a story worth sharing. For a long time, fear had me believe that no one cared about what I had to say. This project helps me pull other women forward and to show them that they aren’t alone, as I once felt. My personal mission is to touch lives and transform minds! The Dear Fear Project gives me the opportunity to do this.

Khloe Lee-My mom is the visionary author of this book, and I knew this was a great time to share about my fears, even as a 6 year old, and begin to help others with my story.

Monica Boyd-I decided to join the Dear Fear project because what I couldn't do alone, write and publish a book, I could do with the support of my sister's. Lesson: Never travel alone if you have support.

Lorenda Chisolm-We all have a narrative that can serve as a source of inspiration for others. It can also serve as a gentle reminder to ourselves, in the process of sharing, of where we've been and how far we've come.

LaVoydis Powell-Fear has been a consistent bully in my life. "The problem was I didn't identify it as fear. It wore camouflage gear, used special tactics to fight and made me it's prisoner of war." As I wrote my freedom letter to fear, I believe that others need to be set free as well. I believe in the power and purpose of this book project and know God will use it to change lives and set others free.

Anna Mosby-I was drawn by Tiana’s natural and genuine style, enthusiasm, professionalism and honesty. Once I started working with her, the Dear Fear Project seemed like the next logical step. I knew this was my season for a new direction and also a way to show others that there are always new barriers to break through if you are willing to step out on faith and push fear out of the way.

Jasmine Dyson-I chose to join the Dear Fear project because the messaging and stories of conquering fear were inspiring to me. I believe that this project will speak to every woman who has faced an obstacle on their journey to success. It will encourage them to get up, dust themselves off and push through into their destiny

Maxine Griffin Somerville-I have always been that shrinking violet all of my life because of fear. I never thought I was good enough, smart enough, you name the “enoughs.” That was me. Fear kept me on the sidelines all my life and never identified as fear. My persona was confidence and all together when in reality that was my mask. It was “I was not good enough” for whatever reason. This gave me an opportunity to tell my story about how real fear can be and what it can do to your life. I needed to change directions and set a new course for myself. Dear Fear has allowed me focus on what’s next for me and chart a new path to my career.

Denise Thomas-I joined the project because I was scared of dying full of everything God intended me to leave in the earth.

Stephanie Valentine-I joined because I know part of my purpose is being as transparent as possible to let other women like myself know and see someone else pushing past fear in order to live life on their terms and do what they desire. I share as much as I can within my closed community but it wasn't until Tiana asked "why are you still hiding" that I realized I needed to tell my story not just to my community but to others who needed to hear it.

Tyra Dyson-Because I’ve always wanted to share a little of my story, to show other women they are not alone in their journey of life.

Ty Scott King-I decided to join the Dear Fear Project because far too many of us allow our fear to punk our faith. I was inspired by the movement and in turn I want to encourage and be encouraged, remind and be reminded that we can overcome our fears when we are bold enough to face them.

What Has The Dear Fear Book Done For You?

Makeithia Daniels-It continues to confirm my purpose and that I am walking in it. It continues to present opportunities where my confidence is challenged as well as my reaction to fear when it shows up.

Michelle Hailey-How has it changed your life? It has changed my life because I had to come out of my comfort zone and be willing to share my story with the world. Furthermore, pushing past the fear of what people will think, say or how they might react was a considerable obstacle that helped me to take that first leap into my destiny, finally.

Shalon Barnett-Joining the dear fear project has changed my life in the most phenomenal way. I now have a greater sense of confidence in sharing my story with a global audience

Maria Byrd-The project has provided me networking opportunities, training events as well as a mentor to keep me moving along this journey. I have greater confidence in my abilities as well as I am able to readjust when fear decides to creep back in. I now understand that it’s only there to push me towards my goals and dreams because I must have F.aith, E.veryday,A.nd R.ejoice in all that I go through no matter what it looks like at the moment.

Denise Thomas-I feel so liberated. I feel that there is NOTHING I can’t do as it relates to my purpose!

What can people expect from reading your chapter?

Ethel Davis-The objective of my chapter is to own your story and know without a shadow of a doubt that no one can co-author your journey. Stand firm and walk boldly into your destination for greatness for its available to ALL! #liftasyouclimb

Khloe Lee-My chapter will help women realize that the fear is in the choice. And when you make the choice to take action against your fear, there is a great life waiting for you on the other side.

Miki’a Peavey-My chapter will help women and men understand that even though the past has been dark the future can be bright. It'll help them understand that following traditions may not be the direction for them. Create your own traditional path. Dont always conform. Most importantly, don't worry about the naysayers, they will always be there to keep you going.

Michelle Hailey-My chapter will encourage and inspire others who are stuck, struggling, masking and just going through the motions in life while living in fear to make a change. If some of my stories resonate with them and they can see that they are not alone, it may give someone the nudge they need to change.

Monica Boyd-My chapter will help someone that's been neglected, overlooked, made to feel invisible, disregarded, and discounted, know that anything is possible with God and genuinely supportive people.

Makeithia Daniels-What my chapter does is offer women encouragement not to allow fear to have the key to their success and who they are. I always say confidence is the key to success, in any area, because you can't do what you don't believe you can do.

Lorenda Chisolm-—-My sincere hope for those who read my chapter is that they will be able to see themselves in the story and reflect on their situation. They will be able to find the strength they didn't think they had and the resolve to move forward. Lastly, it is my hope that they, too, will come out of "fear" swinging and serve as a beacon for someone else.

LaVoydis Powell-My chapter is a declaration letter of war on fear. It's intent is to create movement and action. The reader will be inspired to serve fear an eviction notice and hopefully be encouraged to draft their own stroooong break up letter to fear!

Anna Mosby-My chapter will remind the readers that failure is not fatal, and often what you define as "failure" is actually "freedom" to move toward your divine destiny. If my story motivates someone to push past fear and break through, then I will have done my assignment.

Jasmine Dyson-My chapter will teach people to never settle, to never be afraid of the spotlight, to take success head on and WIN. Sometimes we’re so afraid of the responsibility of standing out, that we shrink ourselves down to mediocrity. But the greater the gift, the greater the responsibility. It’s ok to be the first, just make sure you’re not the last.

Maria Byrd-My chapter will show others how to put fear on notice and serve him an eviction notice with a letter. It will also help the reader reflect on their own fears and how it's keeping them bound from something they really want to do. Finally the chapter will help them move from fear to action in knowing that we all at some point and time struggle with fear but it’s on the other side of fear we are the strongest.

Your Next Is Waiting For You...On The Other Side Of Your Fear

