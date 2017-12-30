Dear #Notallmen: It's Not All About You

There’s a lot of talk of late about male violence and harassment of women. As a result, the “not all men” responses have been aplenty. It’s as though pointing out the fact that these problems do not relate to all men means there isn’t actually a problem at all. Let’s just drop the whole uncomfortable issue and carry on then, shall we?

The fact is, no-one ever said the problem related to all men. Making the “not all men” argument the focal point of conversation is diverting from the issue altogether. It’s a reaction from a few not-so-intelligent men and women to change the subject completely, and make it all about them.

Thankfully, the benefit of speaking out and discussing male harassment and violence against women isn't to convince these people. If they can’t address the problem, how could they have the capacity to contribute to the solution? Rather, it's about giving women a voice. It’s about going against our normal response of “not causing a fuss” and keeping the peace, making sure we don’t speak out and get labelled a “loud”, “naggy” or “undesirable” woman.

Andre Lorde wrote: "My silences had not protected me. Your silence will not protect you. But for every real word spoken, for every attempt I had ever made to speak those truths for which I am still seeking, I had made contact with other women while we examined the words to fit a world in which we all believed, bridging our differences. And it was the concern and caring of all those women which gave me strength."

More and more, as we speak out in our truth, we care far less about what narrow-minded people think of us. And as we do so, we attract like-minded, more intelligent people (both men and women) into our lives. At least, that’s been my experience. Letting go makes room for better.

Heck, if we continue to speak our truth, maybe one day we can even stand up and call ourselves feminists without worrying about the inevitable eye rolls from those who are pretty sure – since they’ve never personally experienced it – that sexism isn’t even a thing. They aren’t interested in paying attention to inarguable statistics and facts.

Feminism is simply the seemingly controversial notion that women are entitled to the same economic, political, and social rights as men. If you’re not a feminist, I’d say you’re quite simply a bit of a yobbo.

Annabel Crabb wrote:

“I am a feminist because it bothers me that women are more than 50 percent of the population and more than 60 percent of university graduates but somehow only 3 per cent of chief executives.

“I am a feminist because it bothers me that a woman gets killed by her male partner every single week, and somehow that doesn't qualify as a tools-down national crisis even though if a man got killed by a shark every week we'd probably arrange to have the ocean drained.

“I am a feminist because it bugs me that ‘working mum’ is a phrase I hear every day but I never hear ‘working dad’.”

While these points are all undeniable, it doesn’t mean we should hate men. Nothing good ever comes from hate and we must be careful not to create a "them v.s us" mentality. But it does mean we should be able to raise our voices and speak the truth about very real issues without fearing “some” men and women's childish responses, where they make the topic a personal one.

The raising of women's voices in regards to men's harassment and violence against women has reiterated to me the importance of just pretending these "not all men" naysayers don’t exist, and speaking out anyway – louder and prouder. There will be others who will hear us, who are empowered by our collective voices.

The “not all men” brigade can roll their eyes to their heart’s content, but perhaps they’d be better off running them over a few statistics of the number of dead women out there, killed by partners and exes?

**