Dear Representative Hill: You are a hypocrite

U.S. Representative French Hill took to Twitter today to boast about a bill he sponsored. Apparently, it was signed today by Trump. What does this bill do? Well, the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site Boundary Modification Act now includes seven additional homes in the school’s national historic site designation.

To which I, a teacher in the Little Rock School District, say: “Big. Deal.”

I teach in a Title I elementary school in LRSD.

When my students leave school at the end of the day, some of them become caregivers to younger siblings or are cared for by older siblings because their parents work multiple low-wage jobs. They come to school wearing stained and dirty clothes. They come to school hungry. They come to school sleepy. One boy sleeps through class because his family is homeless, and school is the only safe place he has in which to sleep.

Hill has boasted about his vote for the House’s tax “reform” bill - which, in the end, only hurts, not helps, my students and their families.

And yet - today, he brags of “preserving history.”

Well, congratulations, Congressman Hill. You penned and passed a bill preserving the history of Little Rock Central High School's neighborhood as it was 60 years ago. Meanwhile, you voted for legislation that puts us right back there, 60 years ago.”

You, sir, are not for Arkansas. And you certainly are not “for” Arkansas’s hard-working families.