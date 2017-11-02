Dear Running Spectator,

I get it. Watching a marathon can be stressful, perhaps more stressful than running the 26.2 miles. You’re trying to track your runner on an app that you downloaded the night before, all while navigating a new city in the hopes of taking one good picture that your runner can post. Oh man, the picture. Trying to get the best angle, while trying to clap & cheer, it’s impossible. And if the picture stinks it’s your fault.

It’s not easy.

So today I’m going to tell you how to make spectating fun. I’ve learned in my four years as the Global Run Concierge for Westin that for a runner to have a great race it’s equally important to decrease the stress of the spectator. Here are five simple rules for spectating like a boss, which will make your day more enjoyable, and just as importantly, show every runner out there that you, my friend, are doing it right.

Rule #1: Make a friend

Keith My brother found a very good Keith to snap this picture.

The NYC Marathon is this Sunday and there will be roughly one million people lining the course. Rather than stress about the issue of “Do I take a picture or do I hold the sign I made last night or do I give them a high five…” go make a friend. Once you make that friend, let’s call him “Keith,” you and Keith will agree to the following:

When you know your runner is five minutes away (by tracking your runner on the new app), Keith will go into “Help my new friend mode.” Keith is responsible for taking pictures of both the runner and you as you cheer your face off. Maybe you’ve agreed to hug your runner. Keith captures that moment. Maybe you’ve agreed to high five. Keith snaps this. Whatever it is, Keith is your free hired photographer for five minutes. Exchange email addresses so you can receive the pictures and then return the favor for Keith and his runner friend.

Try to make sure Keith’s runner isn’t maintaining the same pace as yours, but not that much faster or slower.

Two wins come from this. For starters, if the pictures are bad, blame Keith. Secondly, you can do what you came to do, cheer on your runner. Which leads me to Rule #2…

Rule #2: Know what to say (and what not to say)

Clown wig. Cowbell. Smiling runner. This spectator is clearly a veteran.

This is really simple. If you want to make a runner smile, say that they’re doing amazing. Tell them their stride is beautiful. Hell, tell them to call you. This is most runners’ shining moment; their 4 ½ hours of fame. And with so many new, adoring fans complimenting them on their short shorts and compression socks, runners feel motivated and will push themselves harder.

Do NOT tell a runner they’re halfway there, even if they are. Do NOT tell a runner to go faster because they can’t. Do NOT tell a runner that they’re almost at the finish because they’re probably not and the key for runners is to stay in the present, not fast forward to the future.

Basically, just lie. Tell every runner you see that they look fantastic and they’re doing great. It’s that easy. The more you lie, the more fun you’ll have! Incidentally, this is also a fun way to introduce situational morality to your children. On to rule #3!

Rule #3: Know where you’re going and know how to get there

NYRR Be specific.

Nobody likes homework, but your morning will be sooooo much smoother if you go to the race website, look at the race map, and plan out your day ahead of time. 70% of runners now travel to races which means you’re probably traveling too.

Think of spectating a race like going to Ikea. You know it’s going to be rough, and it may even get heated, but if you write down what you need ahead of time, you’re less likely to walk out angry at life. Plan ahead.

And be specific. “I will be on the left hand side, at 110th Street, wearing a bright yellow shirt and if all goes according to plan our children will still be there.” Segue to Rule #4.

Rule #4: If you have kids, be near a bathroom

My daughter made this sign at the base of Heartbreak Hill. USA Today saw it and called it the best sign of the day because they said it’s what runners think at Mile 20. She spent at least 15 minutes working on it.

Every year I take my two children to the base of Heartbreak Hill to watch the Boston Marathon. My son can now last for about two hours watching runners, but my daughter gets bored after 10 minutes. She continually asks, “Is that your friend? Is that your friend? Do you know that person?” By the end, she realizes that her daddy is a total dork and, somehow, gets pleasure out of cheering thousands of strangers. But, I do come prepared.

Here are some suggestions on what to bring:

Make your signs on race day, on the course. Bring some posterboard and markers to where you’re spectating. Making the signs there can buy you about 20 minutes, and your kids might get inspired by the outfits whizzing by.

Bring noise makers. This is the rare opportunity for parents to tell their kids to make more noise. Kids quickly recognize this “free pass” and seize the moment. By having a cowbell or a plastic harmonica handy, you’re delaying the inevitable eruption of the volcano also known as your children.

Bring blankets or sweatshirts to keep the kiddos warm. Even if it’s warm outside, your kids will complain about being cold. Trust me.

Bring enough liquids and snacks to last you a week. When kids watch runners run their appetite goes wild. You’ve been warned.

Rule #5: Ask your runner if you can take over their social account for the day

These are my brothers. Neither one of them is a runner, but boy did they have fun taking over my Instagram account while I ran a marathon. This was one of about 18 pictures they posted during the race.

I’m fortunate to have two brothers who hate running, but enjoy coming to races: I run and they party. They’ve taken over my Instagram account for two marathons and I loved it because THEY had so much fun. They made fun of me a bit, made lots of friends, and I was forced to take myself less seriously as a runner - we need a lot more of that.

Taking over someone else’s social account can be a ton of fun and a way to not only show support for your runner, but it allows the runner to have a commemorative mini movie, starring you, at the end of their race.