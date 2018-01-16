'Dear White People' Cast, Crew Honor Jordan Edwards With Scholarship Fund

The cast and crew behind the Netflix series “Dear White People” are honoring Jordan Edwards, a 15-year-old killed by police in April 2017, with a scholarship fund.

The show’s lead actress, Logan Laurice, shared a series of images on Monday when she announced the news via Instagram, writing, “His dream will live on through another deserving student, and #JordanEdwards will live on as more than just a hashtag.”

The Jordan J. Edwards Memorial Endowed Scholarship Fund, to be set up at the University of Alabama ― Edwards’ dream school ― aims to carry on the teen’s legacy by providing a deserving student with better access to education. The scholarship is being offered in partnership with the Black Alumni Association and Edwards’ family.

Edwards, who dreamed of earning his degree and becoming a pilot, was gunned down by a former Texas cop, Roy Oliver, as he and a group of friends were leaving a party. Oliver shot Edwards, who was sitting in the passenger seat of his brother’s car, as the group drove away. Oliver was charged with murder and his trial is set to begin in June.