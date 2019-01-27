Ex-DNC Chair: Roger Stone 'Weaponized' Intel 'Stolen' By Putin

In a scathing condemnation of Roger Stone following his Friday indictment, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-F.L.) accused the longtime ally of President Donald Trump of illegally securing his election.

In an interview with CNN on Saturday, the congresswoman, who resigned from her post as the head of the Democratic National Committee after the hacking and subsequent WikiLeaks dump of the organization’s emails, said Trump’s campaign had been “infected with contact with Russia.”

“In this case with Roger Stone, he literally weaponized information stolen by Vladimir Putin to help elect Donald Trump president,” she asserted. “He worked with high-level campaign officials from the Trump campaign who were directed by someone even higher essentially to make sure that they could traffick in information stole by a foreign enemy state to elect the candidate that he supported president of the United States, and it was a disgusting and traitorous act, and it needs to be prosecuted.”

Stone, who served as an unofficial adviser to Trump’s campaign, was charged with seven counts, which include lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction of justice. But White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders contended that the matter was unrelated to the president.

In response, Wasserman Schultz bashed Sanders as “both clueless and a liar” who “willingly peddles in completely false information.”

A major part of Stone’s indictment alleges that he actively sought information from WikiLeaks at the direction of a senior official within the Trump campaign. The identity of that individual is unclear.

Stone has vehemently denied the accusations, claiming he’s the victim of a setup.