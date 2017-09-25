Debra Messing Asked That Grace Be A Feminist In The ‘Will & Grace’ Revival

Debra Messing had a delightful request with regards to her character, Grace Adler, in the “Will & Grace” revival: She wanted to make sure that Adler would be a feminist.

Messing joined co-stars Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, Megan Mullally and the show’s co-creators, Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, on Saturday for a conversation about the upcoming reboot at the inaugural Tribeca TV Festival, per Vulture.

During the discussion the actors spoke about how their characters have evolved in the 11 years since the popular NBC sitcom wrapped.

“The only thing that I asked for was that Grace be a feminist,” Messing said during the discussion.

But, just because Adler is now a “nasty woman,” it doesn’t mean her on-screen friends are also.

When Mullally — who portrays the over-the-top, booze-loving, money-obsessed socialite Karen Walker — was asked if she wanted to change anything about her character, she simply responded with “No,” Vulture reported.

And, honestly, we wouldn’t want it any other way.