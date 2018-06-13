Debra Messing: 'I Had To Wear Fake Boobs On My First Sitcom'

“Will & Grace” star Debra Messing got something off her chest in an interview this week, saying she was forced to use breast enhancers for a comedy series early in her career.

“I had to wear fake boobs when I first started in Hollywood on my first sitcom,” Messing told Sharon Stone for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, in a clip below. “They gave me the cutlets and I had just graduated with my masters from NYU from acting, and I was like, ‘I’m an actress!’ and they’re like, ‘here.’”

Messing said she objected, but was told that the president of the network insisted.

“I was in shock,” she said in a video of the interview, posted Monday. “I was new to the industry and I just thought I can’t say no, you know.”

Now, she receives no such mandates. “I’m flat-chested, I love it.”

Messing didn’t name the show or the network that demanded the fakery. Her first starring comedy gig was on the series “Ned and Stacey,” but she had appearances on “Seinfeld” and elsewhere, according to IMDb.

Messing and Stone also discussed their other encounters with sexism in show business. Here’s hoping time’s up on all of it.