Debra Messing Tells Susan Sarandon To 'STFU' In Reignited Trump Feud

GTFO! Debra Messing actually told Susan Sarandon on Thursday to “STFU” after the 71-year-old Oscar winner credited President Donald Trump’s “bumbling” for inspiring more women to run for elected office.

“STFU SUSAN,” the “Will & Grace” star tweeted. “Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT. I mean how else are you able to walk out on the street. Convince yourself that that this CATASTROPHE of a President who you said was better (than) HRC (Hillary Rodham Clinton) IS NOT ripping children away from parents seeking asylum.”

In addition to slamming Trump’s immigration policies, Messing pointed out Trump’s views on foreign diplomacy, abortion and the environment. “YES, do go on,” Messing sniped at Sarandon.

The spat between the two reignited after Sarandon appeared in a video for Variety, noting that Trump has served as an unintentional catalyst for more diversity among hopefuls for office. “This is a revolution,” Sarandon said. “Maybe things had to get so bad before real change actually could happen. We just have to stay awake.”

Sarandon, of course, later replied to Messing’s call-out, urging her frequent nemesis to avoid getting “all self-righteous.”

Debs, before you get yourself all self-righteous try clicking on the video and listening to what I actually say, not @Variety's clickbait headline, which btw has no quotation marks. That’s a clue... https://t.co/pAIxBDNW5G — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) September 12, 2018

The two locked horns during the 2016 campaign for president. Messing, a Hillary Clinton backer, became incensed when Sarandon, who supported Bernie Sanders, suggested in the months leading up to the election that Clinton was more dangerous than Trump and continued to cast doubt on Clinton after she won the Democratic nomination.