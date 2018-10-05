Debra Messing Would Ride An Elevator With Trump Over Susan Sarandon

Just how much does Debra Messing dislike Susan Sarandon? Enough that she’d much prefer some one-on-one time with her other nemesis, President Donald Trump.
The “Will & Grace” star, who’s publicly feuded with Sarandon on social media over their differing political leanings for years, admitted that, given the choice, she’d rather ride an elevator with the president than the actress.
“I think Trump,” Messing said when the question was broached on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Thursday night.
“Wow, I thought you were going to go the other way,” Cohen remarked. “But, you know what, maybe you could make some policy changes.”
“Yes!” Messing said. “I think that, you know, if I had a moment alone with him that maybe I could.”
Cohen agreed, describing her as a “very convincing person.”
Like most disturbing things these days, their social media feud harkens back to the 2016 presidential election when the two clashed over Sarandon expressing a reluctance over voting for Hillary Clinton, whom Messing fervently supported.
The actresses even crossed paths at a New York Rangers hockey game, but avoided an IRL confrontation and went their separate ways.
Sarandon later slammed Messing as “not very well informed” and even “Trumpian” on the same late-night Bravo talk show during a May 2017 appearance.
“I don’t have anything against her personally,” Sarandon said at the time. “I just, sometimes I have to say, ‘But you don’t have the information.’”
Things were mostly quiet on the Messing and Sarandon front until September, when the the NBC star told the Oscar winner to kindly “STFU Susan” over an interview where she drew connections between Trump and the number of women running for elected office.
“PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT,” Messing wrote. “I mean how are you able to walk out on the street.”
Messing was only getting started, launching into a major Twitter thread about everything from the detention of child immigrants to environmental issues and abortion rights.
“Only a self righteous, narcissist would continue to spout off and not - in the face of Americans’ pain and agony -be contrite and apologize for your part in this catastrophe,” Messing concluded. “But, you do you Susan.”
Sarandon wasn’t as keen to play the Twitter game, sending only a single tweet back in response and once again accusing Messing of fundamentally misunderstanding her point.
She fired back: “Debs, before you get yourself all self-righteous try clicking on the video and listening to what I actually say, not @Variety’s clickbait headline, which btw has no quotation marks. That’s a clue...”