Deciding to Live a Millennial Lifestyle in My Forties

I have been slowly downsizing my life for the last ten years. It began almost out of necessity from a financial perspective. I couldn’t keep up with the Jones’s and realized I really didn’t want to. I began to focus on what came in my home and to stop the thoughtless accumulation of things. I then began a career of helping others focus on what they find essential or brings them joy. It is easy to help other people get rid of their stuff, it is not always easy when it is my own.

Then life happened. Our decision of living a smaller life was forced on us sooner than I was ready for. My husband’s job was eliminated and nine days later we took our youngest son to college. My husband and I made the decision to put the house on the market and downsize from a four bedroom two and a half bath house in the Midwest to a one-bedroom apartment on the west coast.

The more I thought, the more I realized that the millennials are on to something. They are focusing on experiences and not things. Something I have been doing, yet I still had my things. To test my theory, I will ask my kids in their twenties if they want any of our possessions and their answer is almost always no. They don’t want our stuff and I am trying not to pressure them.

Once we put the house on the market, we immediately started getting rid of the easy things that we knew we would never need once we moved. Wheel barrow, gone. Patio furniture, gone. Garage storage containers, gone. I wasn’t emotionally attached to any of them. These were the easy items.

Now we are getting to the items that stir our emotions. My husband collected movies and comic books and I bought games and books for our kids. We are able to get rid of almost all of them, except the comic books. Oh, and some of the games and books. Help.

I really wish I had my millennial mindset thirty years ago when I started accumulating things. I am now struggling with the real emotions of peeling away our life to just the essentials. I understand that I have gone through a tremendous amount of emotional upheaval in the last few months. Having a child leave for college, hard. Having your final child leave for college, harder. Your husband having his job eliminated hard. Deciding to sell the house you have lived in for 16 years and raised your babies in, harder. Deciding to move across country into a tiny space, hard. Getting rid of all the possessions that will not fit, harder.

Here is a list of things I paid money for that I wish I hadn’t:

Wedding china. It was the thing to do. You register for the fancy stuff only to use it on special occasions. Once we started having kids, I never used it. Macaroni and cheese on a $100 plate? No thanks. I have three boys and they don’t want it. But the sentimental bride in me wants to keep it just a little longer. I am going to put a date on the box that they are stored in, an expiration date of sorts. If I haven’t found a home in five years for my china, I will donate it and be ok with it. Packing it and taking it across the country it goes.

Professionally Framed Photos. My husband just showed me our framed wedding photos that we had professionally framed and had hung in our bedroom for years. I asked if he could just take the pictures out and get rid of the professional framing. We paid a lot of money in our early marriage to have them framed. I was proud of our wedding day. I don’t need to have them hanging on my bedroom wall. Someday I might do a collage of photos with frames I pick up at the dollar store. The frames no longer matter to me, it is the photos and the memories.

Movies, Books and CD’s. Thank goodness for technology. Now if I want to listen, read or watch something, I will download it. My husband has some books that he has carried around since I met him 30 years ago. He doesn’t want to let them go. I gently reminded him that he can download them. He tried making the point that sometimes it is nice to hold a book. I agree. So, we will each get a box that we can place our very favorites. Once we get to our destination, if they don’t fit, we will donate them. Side note on my husband’s comic book collection. He will not negotiate. If I want to stay married the comic books stay. He and the comic books are a package deal. Ok, I can live with that.

Scrapbooking supplies. Before the digital age there was a trend of gathering with your girlfriends for long weekends and drinking wine and crafting family albums. With these albums came paper and stickers and glue and cutting instruments. They were expensive and took up a lot of space. The finished albums are bulky. My new goal is to scan them all in and print off a digital album that is much smaller. In the meantime, I tried selling my beautiful paper and albums, no takers. I found a lovely assisted living facility that makes cards and scrapbooks with their residents. I will donate everything. That fills my heart.

Expensive clothes. My expensive might be defined differently than yours. I know where my pain point is with clothing. I have one shirt that whenever I wear it, I figure out the ROI on it. Yeah, I’m weird like that. Yesterday I put on an expensive sweater that I hadn’t worn in two years and it had two small holes in it. The decision was made for me and I can now easily get rid of it. Then my thoughts went to my husband, what if he is cutting little holes in my clothes to help me get rid of them?

Now my clothing shopping lends itself for trendy items from Target and only staples will I pay more money for knowing that I will keep them for years. I once had an appliqued sweater with a unicorn on it. It had ribbons on it. It was beautiful, back in 1988. Now it is an outfit for a bad SNL skit. I held on to that sweater for YEARS. Oh, and it had a matching skirt. What was I thinking? Oh, and that leather jacket that we bought in Italy in 1989 and used what little money we had to buy it as a souvenir. It has buckles and shoulder pads but with the softest calfskin leather and screams the eighties. I talked to a theater costume designer who is going to take it and use it for an upcoming production. That fills my heart.

My takeaway is simple, listen to the millennials when they say they don’t want stuff. Downsize when you have your health. Our kids do not want our stuff. Stop buying stuff. Start experiencing life. Stop dusting tchotchkes. Start buying plane tickets. The millennials are the smart ones. Meanwhile I am over here drowning in my 18-year old’s crib bedding that had long ago been stored under our steps and I had forgotten about and having a good cry.

