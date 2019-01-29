Never, Ever Forget Your Helmet: Cyclist's Horrific Deer Crash Caught On Camera

A bicyclist had a close encounter with a deer in Arizona at 40 miles an hour ― and based on the footage of the run-in, they were both lucky to walk away in one piece.

Reed (yes, “deer” spelled backward) Soehnel was cycling down Mt. Lemmon outside of Tucson last week when the deer ran across the road.

As the video shows, Soehnel went over the handlebars, flipping completely over, with his head and shoulders absorbing much of the impact.

Fortunately, he was wearing a helmet.

“I was fully alert and (had) no concussion symptoms the entire time, so that’s why the decision was made to not involve an ambulance, although I was in a decent amount of pain,” Soehnel told the Arizona Daily Star.

Somehow, both the cyclist and the deer managed to escape without serious injury.

“The end result is a shattered bicycle, some road rash, and a broken foot,” Soehnel wrote in his YouTube description. “You can see my back wheel in the video, we were both very lucky it wasn’t worse.”