Defending the Indefensible

As a retired soldier, I found John Kelly’s defense Kelly Press Conference of Donald Trump’s conversations with Gold Star families this week very disappointing. General (Retired) Kelly has become the latest Donald Trump enabler, joining current and former White House Press Secretaries, Republican leaders in Congress, the Vice President, and the media outlets that defend Trump’s blatant lies, and his childish offensive behavior.

The United States military puts great emphasis on loyalty, and respect for leadership and the chain of command. The military puts greater importance on morals, honor and ethical behavior; attributes Donald Trump are clearly lacking, and not interested in displaying. By not calling Trump out, and addressing why the conversation of Gold Star families became an issue in the first place, Kelly compromised his own integrity. Kelly also joined a growing group of so-called leaders in Washington that refuse to stand up to Donald Trump.

I don’t believe Trump intentionally meant to upset the widow, and family of Sgt. La David Johnson. I do believe the President’s inability to show sincere compassion, and articulate that compassion into words is likely what’s at fault here. Regardless, we must take a widow at her word if she says she was offended by Trump’s phone call. That should not be debated or challenged by anyone. I personally don’t think any calls to Gold Star families should be made public, but this whole issue was caused by Trump, and his obsession with Obama, and his constant desire to pat himself on the back.

When Donald Trump was elected President, I resigned myself to accepting it and I hoped the behavior Trump displayed during the presidential campaign would change. Trump’s behavior and his lies have only gotten worse. Instead of leading our great country, Donald Trump has created endless controversies with his twitter account. The hurtful, divisive speeches Trump gives at his rallies has emboldened hate groups, and turned Americans against each other. This week John McCain, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush, all spoke out against this divisiveness without mentioning Trump by name Bush Speech on Trumpism.

Donald Trump disrespects the office of the President of the United States daily with his behavior and his lies. The news media outlets that call him on them are called “Fake News”. Meanwhile leaders in Congress remain quiet or just ignore what Trump is doing all together. The only Congressmen that speak out against Trump are those not running for re-election. Trump’s enablers seem to care more about partisan politics, their political survival and their jobs than they do about America.