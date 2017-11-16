Defying Expectations: Entrepreneur Moves from Science to Cut Out a Bespoke Design Company

First destined to enter the world of science, Joy Chen gave it the old college try and then followed her heart. Raised in Florida by a linguistics professor father and a librarian mother, Chen’s education focused on the sciences. Her brother was to be the lawyer, and her family urged her to become the doctor. After graduation from Smith College, she worked at a medical research facility to see if she were captivated by the profession. The answer was no.

Chen received an MBA from Columbia with a concentration in marketing, perhaps a nod to her creative side. In 1990, while a consultant at Arthur Andersen, she met her husband. They began their family immediately and she chose to stay at home with her daughter.

She had always created clothes and accessories and found making things for friends fired her imagination. If friends wanted her creations, others would too. Supported by her family, she started a store called Joycards but her meticulously crafted couture work quickly took off and she now works only by appointment, creating bespoke designs that make special events leap off the calendar.

Steve Marriotti: Was the creative side of you evident growing up?

Joy Chen: Very early on I realized that I enjoyed drawing, painting and anything crafty. When one of my friends got a new handbag with fringe (all the rage at the time) I made my own version with leftover fabric from my mom’s sewing projects. I liked the challenge of engineering/creating with leftover materials – starting from scratch, working with basic materials and figuring out how to construct things that were aesthetically pleasing as well as useful and long-lasting. Growing up my mom made all of my school clothes (oftentimes working late into the night so I could wear a new outfit to school the next day). In addition to being an accomplished seamstress, she knitted sweaters, decorated cakes and enjoyed cooking.

Growing up my dad enforced a strict “no waste, save money, make do with what you have” policy. I think he was the first person to chop whole paper towel rolls in half to create the now standard half sheets!

SM: Your parents were urging you to become a doctor and most of your education was in the sciences. What was the catalyst for the shift into the creative world?

JC: I was always drawn to the creative and artistic aspects of whatever I was studying. After college I decided to assess my true level of interest in pursuing medicine and worked for a research facility. At one point I was asked to recommend improvements to a small, sleek looking laboratory product. Through the testing process I learned the importance of the construction of a product - shape and handling, weight, etc. These features not only affected how the product looked but also how easily it could be used. I developed an appreciation for design sensibility, the way things look and how things work.

I also came to realize that one of my strengths was being a good listener, hearing stories about how people dealt with challenge and find comfort and strength through those experiences. I wanted to help people express those events that marked triumphs, hardships, and love in their lives. I decided I could do that best through my creative skills.

SM: What was going on in your life when you decided to start your own business? How did it affect your risk analysis?

JC: I actually didn’t conduct a risk analysis. Joycards grew organically; no big investment initially. I began making cards and invitations for friends and family; started doing business out of my home because my focus was caring for my 2-year-old daughter.

Soon after my daughter was born, my mom was adamant that I have some sort of career. When I pressed her why, she stated that one needed to be ‘something’; she felt strongly that children need to be able to say ‘My mom is a ….’. I wanted to do something with purpose and meaning, not just to make big money.

SM: How did your family support your decision?

JC: My husband has always been a huge supporter of me and my business. I also worked hard to make Joycards a place that my kids were proud to be a part of. My daughter in particular liked using the cash register and talking to the customers. The combination of small business and retail made for long hours, and my family was very supportive. We would make some of the invitations together, watching TV or playing loud music late at night. It became a time for us to catch up about our days, talk about life, etc. I think it helped instill a strong work ethic in my kids. Both of them know how much time and commitment it takes to make dreams happen and achieve goals.

SM: Originally you had a storefront shop but now you now conduct your business on an appointment only basis. How did you decide to shift to that model and what kind of marketing plan do you have now versus then?

JC: The majority of my business has always been custom work. The greeting card industry has shrunk considerably due to the internet changing the way we communicate and send greetings. I made the decision to concentrate on my custom work and eliminate the distraction of the storefront part of the business.

I work hard to get to know each individual client and strive to provide the best possible customer service. Over the years, this focus has created a large and loyal customer base. Repeat customers and referrals make a powerful marketing platform for me. Some of my clients came to me initially for wedding invitations, then birth announcements, then mitzvahs, confirmations, sweet 16s, and graduations.

SM: Having a background in consulting, what surprised you about the realities of starting a business from the ground up? What was harder and what was easier than you expected?

JC: I knew there would be some obvious difficulties in running a small operation with a couple of employees. But I was excited by the prospect of “doing it all.” Nothing was ever really harder or easier than expected. I learned from my parents and, hopefully, instilled in my children, that “to whom much is given, much is expected.” With the opportunity to start my own business came the responsibility for the creative, the business, my employees, and the audience for my work, and that responsibility was something I embraced.

When I still had the retail storefront, I made it a point to hire employees who I felt could learn and grow as my business continued to expand and, to this day, I continue to learn about people from talking to my clients and listening to their stories and experiences. Every day is a new experience, and I strongly believe that, in order to be successful, it’s important to be humble and open to learning more every step of the way.