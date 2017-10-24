Delegation from China's Hangzhou City Visits Seattle

City of Seattle Skyline Image: Joshulove, Wikimedia Commons

By Rebecca Chen, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington. She is a graduate student at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on October 24, 2017.

On August 23, 2017, the Seattle City Hall hosted a delegation from Hangzhou, China. The delegation consisted of 30 prominent government and business officials. Among others, the delegation included Hu Zhengyu, Deputy Secretary General of the General Office of the Communist Party of China and Director of the Hangzhou Municipal Government Research Center; Tao Xiaoying, Chairman of Santi Group Company Ltd.; and Liu Tian, Director of the Philadelphia Sino-US Cultural Exchange Center. They were welcomed by Mayor Ed Murray, Deputy Mayor Hyeok Kim, Director of International Business Development for Seattle Carlton Vann, and Washington State China Relations Council (WSCRC) Chair Andy Wilson. WSCRC President Mercy Kuo and several board members were also among the welcoming committee. Important industries such as tourism, technology, retail, investment, and e-commerce were highly represented.

The delegation follows Mayor Murray’s 2016 trip to Hangzhou, during which he signed a memorandum of understanding of economic partnership with his counterpart, promising increased cooperation in fields such as trade, science, and technology. Representatives from Amazon.com, Costco, Blue Nile, and the University of Washington joined the Mayor’s five-day visit. Alibaba, China’s biggest online retailer, is headquartered in Hangzhou. The two cities are both burgeoning hubs of commerce and technology.