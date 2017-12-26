RHONY'S Luann de Lesseps Apologizes After Battery Bust

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Luann de Lesseps has apologized after she was arrested in Florida and charged with multiple offenses, including disorderly intoxication and felony battery of a police officer, according to arrest records.

“I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior,” the countess said in a statement. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being there brought up long-buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

According to a video of her court appearance Sunday, the author of “Class With the Countess” and the singer of the single “Money Can’t Buy You Class” was arrested early that day in Palm Beach after kicking a police officer and saying: “I’m going to kill you all,” a prosecutor said.

Judge Ted Booras listed the charges to the handcuffed de Lesseps, adding that “three of the four are felonies.” He told her: “I don’t know if you have a drinking problem, but stop drinking. That seems to be the problem here.” When she began to respond, the judge told her in a warning not to incriminate herself: “Don’t say anything.”

Booras released her on her own recognizance, saying: “I don’t think it would be that hard to find you,” The Palm Beach Post reported. She’s scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25. The judge gave her permission to return to New York until then. It was her first offense.

De Lesseps married businessman Tom D’Agostino Jr. last New Year’s Eve in Palm Beach. The marriage was over in seven months amid multiple reports of D’Agostino’s infidelity, which were a key part of the reality TV series last season.

De Lesseps became a countess after her prior marriage to Count Alexandre de Lesseps. They divorced in 2009.