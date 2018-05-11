HUFFPOST FINDS
05/11/2018 02:39 pm ET

16 Delicate Necklaces That Are Perfect For Layering

Layering jewelry is easier than you think.
headshot
By Amanda Pena

Layered jewelry is one of the summer looks on our radar, as we scope out for simple, but statement-making pieces to perfect for everyday wear. But, understanding how to layer your necklaces is key.

Our advice is to start small. Think about building your layered look by starting with a choker or delicate stone necklace, and then increase the length and size of pendants as you layer. Just make sure all of the layers are delicate that they don’t overpower one another. Easy enough!

If you’re in search of necklaces that will easily go from day to night, see below for 16 delicate necklaces that are perfect for layering

  • 1 Gold Camera Necklace
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/580544073/gold-camera-necklace-photography-jewelry?ga_order=most_relevant&amp
    Etsy
    Get it on Etsy, $49.
  • 2 Gold Compass Pendant Necklace
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/245640268/gold-compass-pendant-necklace-delicate?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;g
    Etsy
    Get it on Etsy, $62.
  • 3 Hammered Bar Lariat Necklace
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/469991239/shay-lariat-necklace-25x2mm-hammered-bar?ga_order=most_relevant&amp
    Etsy
    Get it on Etsy, $36+.
  • 4 Soko Isle Charm Necklace
    Get it at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/soko-isle-charm-necklace?category=jewelry-watches-for-women&amp;color
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it at Urban Outfitters, $88.
  • 5 Hammered Disc Stackable Necklace Set
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/475014344/medallion-necklace-layering-jewelry?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_s
    Etsy
    Get it on Etsy, $60+.
  • 6 Pavé Hexagon Choker Necklace
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/476300796/tiny-gold-cz-pave-hexagon-choker?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_sear
    Etsy
    Get it on Etsy, $40.
  • 7 x We Wore What Poppy Locket Necklace
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/lulu-dk-x-we-wore-what-poppy-locket-necklace/4959692?origin=category-personal
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $84.
  • 8 May Martin Fine No 14K Gold Necklace
    Get it at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/may-martin-fine-no-14k-gold-necklace?category=jewelry-watches-for-wom
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it at Urban Outfitters, $106.
  • 9 Pavé Cylinder Bar Pendant Necklace
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nordstrom-pave-cylinder-bar-pendant-necklace/4902277?origin=category-personal
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $69.
  • 10 Cross Disc Pendant Necklace
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/lulu-dk-cross-disc-pendant-necklace/4929739?origin=category-personalizedsort&
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $84.
  • 11 Soko Petite Paddle Pendant Necklace
    Get it at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/soko-petite-paddle-pendant-necklace?category=jewelry-watches-for-wome
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it at Urban Outfitters, $82.
  • 12 Jenny Layering Necklace
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/sezane-jenny-layering-necklace/4940329?origin=category-personalizedsort&amp;f
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $80.
  • 13 Vintage Heart Locket Necklace
    Get it at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/vintage-heart-locket-necklace?category=jewelry-watches-for-women&amp;
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it at Urban Outfitters, $18.
  • 14 Bar Chain Necklace
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/topshop-bar-chain-necklace/4977539?origin=category-personalizedsort&amp;fashi
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $18.
  • 15 Lulu DK Pendant Necklace
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/lulu-dk-pendant-necklace/4896003?origin=category-personalizedsort&amp;fashion
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $74.
  • 16 Frasier Sterling Take My Breath Away Pendant Necklace
    Get it at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/frasier-sterling-take-my-breath-away-pendant-necklace?category=jewelr
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it at Urban Outfitters, $62.

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

headshot
Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Shoppable Beauty Jewelry And Watches
16 Delicate Necklaces That Are Perfect For Layering
CONVERSATIONS