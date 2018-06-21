Delta Bans ‘Pit Bull Type Dogs’ As Service Animals On Flights

Delta Airlines will no longer allow “pit bull type dogs” as service or support animals on its flights, the company announced Wednesday.

The new policy, which is set to go into effect on July 10, also limits passengers to one service or support animal per flight.

The new rules were put in place because several employees have been bitten by dogs, Delta said, adding that there has been an 84 percent increase in reported incidents involving service and support animals since 2016. The airline also cited a widely reported incident from June 2017 in which a passenger was attacked “by a 70-pound dog” during a flight, but it failed to note that the dog involved was a Labrador mix.

The airline neglected to explicitly define what it considers a “pit bull type dog” to be, or how it would identify such a dog.

The term “pit bull” on its own generally does not refer to one specific dog breed. Rather, it’s a general, and somewhat subjective, term that can refer to several breeds and mixed breeds that share similar physical characteristics. Breeds that are often labeled as a “pit bull” include the American pit bull terrier, Staffordshire terrier, bull terrier, and dogs that resemble those breeds.

The new policy could make life more difficult for people with disabilities who may rely on a pit bull as a service dog in order to fully participate in everyday life.

Generally, U.S. policy around service animals is governed by the Americans with Disabilities Act, which stipulates that a service animal is an animal trained to do a specific task to assist a person with a disability. The ADA expressly states any dog breed can be a service dog.

In contrast, emotional support animals ― typically defined as animals that provide comfort or otherwise benefit a person with a disability or mental health issue ― are not covered under the ADA.

Commercial airlines do not have to comply with the ADA, however. They have their own set of rules outlined in the Air Carrier Access Act. The ACAA defines a “service animal” as “any animal that is individually trained or able to provide assistance to a person with a disability; or any animal that assists persons with disabilities by providing emotional support.” Additionally, the ACAA allows airlines to prohibit service animals that “pose a threat to the health or safety of other passengers” or that may cause a disruption in cabin service.

Many pit bull owners and advocates say the ban promotes unfair stereotypes about the dogs.

Read their thoughts below:

A statement from @ASPCA CEO Matt Bershadker about @Delta’s policy to ban pit bulls. pic.twitter.com/R42IA2wHKX — ASPCA (@ASPCA) June 21, 2018

⁦@Delta⁩ really? Shame! #Pitbull isn’t a breed. The problem isn’t the dogs. It’s people using the term “service animal” for dogs that aren’t. A real service animal, is trained to be exceptionally well behaved & provide an actual valuable service https://t.co/aK0ke3rAWG — Daisy Fuentes Marx (@DaisyFuentes) June 21, 2018

Hey @Delta is there any particular reason why you banned pit bull service dogs or are you just categorizing an animal based on a stereotype? Sounds like someone else I know. — Liz Trotter (@lizlovestheland) June 21, 2018

@Delta your new policy banning any “pitbull type” service dogs is insulting. It’s based on misinformation and irrational fear. You continue to perpetuate a myth that furthers the suffering of the most tortured breed. My rescue pitbull Leo is disappointed in you. pic.twitter.com/XVuvp7oyhZ — Annie Brag (@annimal_18) June 21, 2018