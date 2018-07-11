Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) reacted to President Donald Trump’s attacks on fellow NATO members Wednesday morning by tweeting a super basic memo to the president “to remind you who our allies are.”

Trump kicked off the NATO Summit in Brussels by lashing out at Germany for being “held captive” by Russia. He also accused member states of failing to pay their fair share of defense spending and of being in debt to the U.S.

“We’re protecting everybody, and yet we’re paying a lot of money to protect,” Trump said. “Now this has been going on for decades, and it’s very unfair to our country and to our taxpayer.”

Lawmakers in the U.S. seemed to break with the president’s attacks, issuing their support for the decades-old organization. Both the House and Senate voted to approve nonbinding resolutions restating their commitment to NATO on Wednesday.

Lieu went one step further, drafting an illustrated message to mock the president for his hostile comments to U.S. allies.

“In light of your comments about #NATO today, here’s a simple one page memo with pictures and colors to remind you who our allies are,” Lieu tweeted.

Dear @POTUS: In light of your comments about #NATO today, here's a simple one page memo with pictures and colors to remind you who our allies are. pic.twitter.com/IpDxN78jqi — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) July 11, 2018