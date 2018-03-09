Demi Lovato Says A Celebrity Nearly Drove Her To Drink At The Met Gala

Demi Lovato did not enjoy the 2016 Met Gala, and she’s blaming an unnamed celebrity for making the experience “terrible.”

“This one celebrity was a complete bitch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey,” Lovato told Billboard in an interview published Thursday. “I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink.”

The singer, who has struggled with addiction in the past, has been sober for nearly six years now.

She didn’t name anyone in particular for making her night so bad, but a photo she posted to Instagram at the time is raising eyebrows all over again.

Lovato and Nicki Minaj both attended the event as guests of designer Jeremy Scott of Moschino. Minaj didn’t tag Lovato when she posted a photo from the gala, even though she mentioned everyone else who was pictured. Lovato added fuel to the rumors by writing a pretty damning caption on her own pic from the night.

“This picture pretty much summed up my first and probably last met,” Lovato wrote, adding hashtags #sofuckingawkward #notforme and #whatsgood ― a reference to when Minaj called out Miley Cyrus at the VMA Awards in 2015. “I’m obviously laughing at the fact that 1. I look incredibly awkward and 2. That the shade being thrown in this picture actually gives me life.”

What’s good, Demi?

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on May 3, 2016 at 5:29pm PDT

Lovato left the Met Gala and went straight to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at 10 p.m., she told Billboard.

“I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on ― millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting,” she said. “And I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala ― fake and sucking the fashion industry’s dick.”

We’re not sure if Anna Wintour will extend another invitation to Lovato after these comments, but it sounds like the singer doesn’t want one anyway.